Man armed with machete dead after being shot by deputy during South Sacramento welfare check

Investigators say the deputy shot and killed a man carrying a machete after he allegedly advanced on responders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after being shot and killed during a welfare check in South Sacramento Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. Rodney Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a home on Enrico Boulevard near Fruitridge Road.

Grassmann says a resident inside the home called dispatch and reported another person inside the home had a large machete and was suicidal.

When deputies arrived, the man with the machete and the person who called the police were in front of the house.

"My understanding is that the subject holding the machete then advanced on the officer," said Grassmann.

A deputy fired his gun, fatally striking the 55-year-old with the machete. No deputies were injured.

The shooting is under investigation.