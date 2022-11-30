Person killed in Isleton fire

ISLETON, Calif. — A person died Wednesday after an early morning fire in Isleton.
According to the Rio Vista Fire Department, it happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Totem Drive.
Firefighters arrived and found the structure was comprised. While searching for victims, a firefighter fell partially through the floor but was uninjured.
Crews found a person inside the home and the fire department says they were dead by the time they were found.
The fire was under control around 2 a.m. and the cause is under investigation.
