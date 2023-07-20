Person killed in single-vehicle crash on I-80 in Yolo County

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-80 in Yolo County, Wednesday.
According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened just after 10 p.m. on Interstate 80, east of Webster Street.
Upon arrival, officers found a car had crashed and someone died.
CHP says its preliminary investigation found the driver was going east at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and overturned.
CHP says alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information can call the CHP Woodland Area office at 530-662-4685.
