Person detained after lockdown at Placer High School

AUBURN, Calif. — A person is in custody after a lockdown at Placer High School Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Placer Union High School District, administrators were notified that a person who was not a student at the high school was on campus and could “pose a potential threat.”

Administrators called Auburn police and then locked down the campus around 1:07 p.m. as officers searched for the person.

The person was found off-campus and detained. They have not been identified and it’s currently unclear what crime, if any, was committed.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:38 p.m.

