Person dies in rural part of Plumas County as Search and Rescue responds

CARIBOU, Calif. — A person died from their injuries after Plumas County Search and Rescue tried to save them.
The team was called to the remote area of Caribou in Plumas County and officials say the person "slipped off the trail upstream of the powerhouse at Caribou" and didn't survive.
A California Highway Patrol helicopter was used to recover the victim and multiple other agencies aided in the effort.
No additional information is available at this time.
