Person dies in rural part of Plumas County as Search and Rescue responds

Local News

CARIBOU, Calif. — A person died from their injuries after Plumas County Search and Rescue tried to save them.

The team was called to the remote area of Caribou in Plumas County and officials say the person "slipped off the trail upstream of the powerhouse at Caribou" and didn't survive. 

A California Highway Patrol helicopter was used to recover the victim and multiple other agencies aided in the effort. 

No additional information is available at this time. 

SAR is responding to an injured subject in the Caribou area. ***UPDATE*** Sad news, the subject of this call slipped off the trail upstream of the powerhouse at Caribou. Unfortunately, the injuries were significant and the subject did not survive. A CHP helicopter was able to transport the victim to waiting SAR personnel. SAR would like to thank CHP Air Operations Division out of Redding, USFS personnel, PCSO deputies, and PG&E personnel for helping with this difficult situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this difficult time.

Posted by Plumas County Search and Rescue on Saturday, June 10, 2023

