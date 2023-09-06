Person dies in rural part of Plumas County as Search and Rescue responds

SAR is responding to an injured subject in the Caribou area. ***UPDATE*** Sad news, the subject of this call slipped off the trail upstream of the powerhouse at Caribou. Unfortunately, the injuries were significant and the subject did not survive. A CHP helicopter was able to transport the victim to waiting SAR personnel. SAR would like to thank CHP Air Operations Division out of Redding, USFS personnel, PCSO deputies, and PG&E personnel for helping with this difficult situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this difficult time.