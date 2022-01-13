CERES, Calif. — A person was found shot in the backyard of a Ceres home during the early morning hours of Thursday, according to the Ceres Police Department.
The shooting happened along the 2300 block of Moffett Road. The person was taken to the hospital where police described them to be in critical condition.
Police did not release the person's identity or a description of a shooter.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 209-538-5616.
