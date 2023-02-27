Person hit by car in Tracy

Police described the crash as a major injury collision.

TRACY, Calif. — Police are investigating a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Tracy Monday night.

The Tracy Police Department said the crash happened on 11th Street between El Portal Street and Holly Drive.

Few details surrounding the crash and what led up to it have been released at this time.

A spokesperson for the Tracy Police Department said they are trying to identify the pedestrian who was hurt. Police described the crash as a major injury collision.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact Corporal Erik Speaks at 209-831-4552 or erikspeaks@tracypd.com.

