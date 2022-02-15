Reports of person in a car with a gun causes temporary lockdown at Vacaville school

The lockdown has been lifted and there are no threats to the school or any related individuals at this time, according to police.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Reports of a person armed with a gun in a car parked in Notre Dame School's parking lot caused a lockdown at the school Tuesday, which police say has since been lifted.

According to the Vacaville Police Department, officers responded to the school Tuesday on reports of a person in a car with a gun and placed the school on lockdown.

Officers searched the school's parking lot and found the car that was reported to them by witnesses. According to police, the driver of the car complied with commands from officers and was detained.

The school's lockdown was lifted after the car was searched. Police say there is no indication that there are any more threats to the school or any involved individuals and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Multiple officers are still at the Vacaville school as police continue their investigation.