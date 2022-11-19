Person injured after car crashes into El Dorado County home

The driver of the car was uninjured, fire officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A bystander was injured after a car crashed into a house Friday night in El Dorado County, the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The driver of the car involved was uninjured and the bystander was flown to an area trauma center.

The El Dorado County Fire Protection District and Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado Unit also responded to the scene.

Last night, Diamond Springs-El Dorado Fire Protection District E49, El Dorado County Fire Protection District M25, E25,... Posted by Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District on Saturday, November 19, 2022

Watch more from ABC10: How to save money when heating your home | Heating Tips