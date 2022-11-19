Person injured after car crashes into El Dorado County home

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A bystander was injured after a car crashed into a house Friday night in El Dorado County, the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
The driver of the car involved was uninjured and the bystander was flown to an area trauma center.
The El Dorado County Fire Protection District and Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado Unit also responded to the scene.
