Person killed in industrial accident at Escalon manufacturing company

“On the afternoon of July 24th one of our employees was tragically involved in a fatal accident at one of our facilities in Escalon, CA. Emergency services were dispatched and onsite immediately. As a family-owned business, we are devastated by the loss of one of our employees and extend our deepest condolences to this employee’s family and friends. Safety is our number one priority at all of our facilities, and we are fully cooperating with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health in its investigation. We ask for privacy for the family and our employees during this difficult time.”