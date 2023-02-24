Person killed in single-vehicle accident in Davis

Police say the crashed vehicle was reported stolen in Marin County earlier Thursday night

DAVIS, Calif. — The driver behind the wheel of a vehicle reported stolen in Novato died after a crash in Davis, Thursday. According to a news release from UC Davis, it happened around 9:30 p.m.

The release says a UC Davis patrol officer on duty saw a vehicle speeding through the intersection of Russell Boulevard and Sycamore Lane.

The officer turned on their lights and tried to stop the driver, who ran red lights on Russell onto Fifth Street before hitting a concrete median at the Fifth Street railroad crossing.

The vehicle caught fire and the officer also hit the median, causing them to receive minor injuries.

Officers pulled the driver out of the vehicle but they were pronounced dead at the dead.

UC Davis says the vehicle that was crashed was reported stolen in Novato around 8 p.m. The driver is not affiliated with the university.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

