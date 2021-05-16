Person goes missing after falling into Delta near Mokelumne River Bridge

A water rescue is underway near Isleton in Sacramento County.

ISLETON, Calif. — A multi-agency water rescue is underway after a person fell into the Delta without a life jacket on Sunday, officials said.

In a Facebook post, the River Delta Fire District said the incident involved three people, but two people on the boat were able to swim from the boat and over to the shore.

Officials said one person is still missing near the Mokelumne River Bridge and that the search is still ongoing.

Multiple resources have responded to the scene include the River Delta Fire District Engine 94 and Boat 94 and Montezuma Fire Engine 51, Sac Metro Copter I, Sacramento, Contra Costa and San Joaquin County Sheriff Department Marine units, Coast Guard, and Medic Ambulance.