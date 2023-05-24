Person detained after police find gun near Arden Fair Mall

The person will be arrested for related charges, though police have not said what the specific charges are yet.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after reports of a person with a gun near Arden Fair Mall Wednesday.

Officers received reports of people who may have a gun near the 1600 block of Arden Way just before 11 a.m.

When they arrived, officers discovered three people got into a car and they found the car in the area. One person left the vehicle on foot.

The person was detained by police using a K-9 and officers found a gun in the area.

The person will be arrested for related charges, though police have not said what the specific charges are yet.

