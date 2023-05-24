Person detained after police find gun near Arden Fair Mall

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after reports of a person with a gun near Arden Fair Mall Wednesday.
Officers received reports of people who may have a gun near the 1600 block of Arden Way just before 11 a.m.
When they arrived, officers discovered three people got into a car and they found the car in the area. One person left the vehicle on foot.
The person was detained by police using a K-9 and officers found a gun in the area.
The person will be arrested for related charges, though police have not said what the specific charges are yet.
