Peso Pluma to make Stockton stop on 'Doble P' tour

Tickets for the October concert go on sale Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Popular Mexican artist Peso Pluma will be bringing his Doble P tour to Stockton, the Stockton Arena announced Monday.

The tour stop, one of only six scheduled so far for California, will be held Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. at the downtown Stockton Arena. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Peso Pluma is most known in the United States for his hit collaboration with Eslabon Armado in "Ella Baila Sola," which landed at #4 on Billboard's Hot 100 list in May.

His team-up with Yng Lvcas for "La Bebe" also landed him on the Billboard Hot 100 list, at #11.

The 24-year-old dropped his first album, "Ah y Que?" in 2020. The Stockton concert in October will be followed by a stop at the SAP Center in San Jose.

Watch more from ABC10: Jake Paul defeats Stockton's Nate Diaz | Top 10