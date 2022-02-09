Front Street Animal Shelter offers free adoptions to help pets find homes away from the heat

With the temperatures expected this weekend, animals could get first degree burns on their paws just from walking on the pavement.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The threat of extreme heat this weekend is sparking concerns over the wellbeing of our furry friends. In fact, animals could get first degree burns on their paws just from walking on the pavement.

Donna Young has been a dog owner her whole life. She's currently the proud mom of a 14-year-old basset hound named Walter.

“It’s common sense you have shoes on,” said Young.

She says there was one experience that pushed her to educate others about hot paws on pavement.

“He was dragging it kind of, you could see the dog was trying to get its paws off the pavement and I said, 'His feet are burning,' and the guy said he didn’t give a damn,” said Young.

Carol Christie says it's part of being a responsible pet owner and reading all the materials. While her labradoodle Chloe is very smart, she wants to remind everyone it’s still their job to take care of pets.

“They burn the bottom of their feet. Some people have little booties that they [their pets] wear,” said Christie.

For those not fortunate enough to have a forever home, the Front Street Animal Shelter is their home, but the shelter needs your help.

They have most animals inside in the air conditioning, but others are outside in the heat. Ryan Hinderman works at the shelter and explained the outdoor kennels are equipped with misters.

“We are offering free adoptions through Friday hoping to get as many of those animals in a nice, air conditioned home with couches, if possible,” said Hinderman.

If adoption is too big of a commitment, they do have a foster program where animals can stay with folks for a shorter time. The shelter gets calls from community members about dogs left outside in yards and concerns over lack of water. They go to those homes and try to educate people.

“With as hot as it’s going to get this weekend, surfaces like asphalt and concrete can get over 150 degrees. A great test if you want to take your dog out is [to] put the back of your hand on the surface. If it’s too hot for you to leave it there, it’s too hot for paws,” said Hinderman.

As for cat owners, cats like to sit in windows in direct sunlight, so be sure to check on them to make sure they aren't overheating.

