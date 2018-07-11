If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Officials with Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) are putting customers on notice about another potential shut down of electricity, on Thursday, due to dangerous fire conditions.

The latest shut down, which still has not been officially set in motion, would affect residents in nine Northern California counties. Those counties are listed as the following:

Butte County

Lake County

Napa County

Nevada County

Placer County

Plumas County

Sierra County

Sonoma County

Yuba County

“We know how much our customers rely on electric service and the impacts these events can have on our customers, their families and communities. We will only consider temporarily turning off power in the interest of safety and as a last resort during extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of wildfire,” said Pat Hogan, senior vice president of Electric Operations.

According to PG&E's social media announcement on November 7, 2018, the company warned that due to evolving weather and potential extreme fire danger, they may proactively shut off power for safety to some customers in parts of Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Plumas, Yuba, Sierra, Placer and Nevada counties.

According to PG&E, customers who could be affected by the power shut down may receive an automated alert via call, text or email.

Conditions that prompt a power shutdown include strong winds, very low humidity levels, critically dry vegetation and on-the-ground observations, PG&E stated in a press release.

A list of specific cities or the approximate number of affected customers has not yet been released. PG&E shut down power to nine counties in mid-October, affecting an estimated 70,000 customers.

