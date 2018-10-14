If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Officials with Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) are warning residents in several Northern California cities about the possibility of pre-emptively shutting off power due to extreme fire conditions.

According to a press release from PG&E, the power could be turned off as early as Sunday evening because of high winds forecasted to last into Monday morning.

The possible shut down of power will affect residents in dozens of cities across 12 counties. Those cities and counties include the following, according to PG&E:

Lake County (Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake, Middletown)

(Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake, Middletown) Napa County (Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope Valley, Saint Helena)

(Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope Valley, Saint Helena) Sonoma County (Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa)

(Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa) Yuba County (Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Marysville, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley)

(Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Marysville, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley) Butte County (Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Clipper Mills, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Oroville)

(Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Clipper Mills, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Oroville) Sierra County (Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City),

(Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City), Placer County (Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Weimar)

(Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Weimar) Nevada County (Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington)

(Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington) El Dorado County (Aukum, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Strawberry, Twin Bridges)

(Aukum, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Strawberry, Twin Bridges) Amador County (Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, Sutter Creek, Volcano)

(Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, Sutter Creek, Volcano) Plumas County (La Porte)

(La Porte) Calaveras County (Glencoe, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat, West Point, Wilseyville)

Learn more about how to prepare for the threat of wildfires.

