As tens of thousands of Northern California residents sit in the dark, PG&E crews are on patrol, checking power lines to make sure none were damaged in the high winds.

The company expects to restore power to 70 percent of its customers without power by midnight, and the rest as soon as possible, said spokesperson Brandi Merlo.

PG&E crews in helicopters, vehicles, and on foot have begun patrolling to inspect lines for any necessary repairs.

“The company anticipates crews will complete equipment inspections by the end of the day (Monday) pending safe working conditions for our employees,” Merlo said.

Crews will repair any damaged power lines they find. After that crews will start restoring power, which can be done remotely from a distribution control center or manually by a worker in the field.

PG&E won’t restore power until the threat of wildfire has abated and it is safe to do so, Merlo said.

People should turn off or unplug all their electrical devices to avoid damage to them when the power comes back on, Merlo said. She also advises residents leave a light on, to be able to tell when power has been restored.

Generators pose danger to utility workers if they are not properly installed, Merlo said. Any improperly wired appliances can also pose a fire danger to people's homes and businesses; an improperly installed generator carries the added risk of shocking or electrocuting a utility worker.

PG&E de-energized 78 miles of transmission lines (the main power arteries) and 2,050 miles of distribution lines (the lines that branch off to provide power to homes and businesses), Merlo said.

