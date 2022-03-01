PG&E software issue causes customers to see drastic increase in bill forecasts

Many PG&E customers were shocked to see a four-digit amount on their projected monthly gas bill this morning.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Many Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers were shocked as they opened the PG&E website this morning to see a drastic increase in their projected December-January monthly gas bill.

Paul Doherty, a spokesman with PG&E, told ABC10 that the outrageously high gas bill forecasts that customers might have seen Monday morning were incorrect and were a result of a software-related issue PG&E was facing.

Katherine Cleveland, a resident of Antelope, was one of the many shocked customers that saw an outrageous four-digit number on her PG&E monthly projected bill this morning.

"Our normal monthly bill over the last year has been around $70," Cleveland said. "I was shocked this morning to see that for December-January, our bill said that so far, we had used $550 worth of gas in 2 weeks and our projected bill for the month was $2,000."

Kimberly Munoz, a resident of Loomis, was also astonished this morning when she saw her projected monthly bill was $1,382.

"$1,382 is just plain crazy. Some peoples' rent isn’t even that high," Munoz told ABC10.

According to Doherty, PG&E resolved the issue Monday morning and customers should now be able to see their correct projected monthly bill when they log into their account.

PG&E is working with their software provider to determine the cause of the issue and ensure this does not happen again.

For more information or to view your monthly PG&E bill, please visit PG&E's website.