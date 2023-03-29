PG&E customers will see a significant drop in their March bills

A PG&E spokesperson says natural gas customers will see a 75% decrease in their March bill

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We all remember the nasty weather at the start of the year with few days of relief in between.

Many people across Northern California felt the pinch in their wallet as utility bills rose 32% as people tried to stay warm. But there is hope and savings are on the way in the month of March.

PG&E says natural gas bills will be 75% lower for customers. The lower cost is because the wholesale of natural gas is lower and people are using less natural gas as we approach the warmer months, plus the climate credit of more than $52 is being applied to customer's bills in March instead of in April.

If you already got your March statement and it’s still higher than average, PG&E says it may be due to a prior balance being carried over.

PG&E says they don't profit from high prices and don't control market prices for gas and electricity. PG&E also says they don't mark up the cost of gas and electricity they purchase on behalf of the customer.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Sacramento officials grant $1M bailout despite concern over homeless nonprofit