PG&E warns of possible power shutoffs due to weather conditions

CALIFORNIA, USA — Thousands of PG&E customers in Northern California may have their power shut off Wednesday night due to dry weather conditions and increased winds.

Roughly 4,200 customers could be impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff from 6 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning. Impacted residents will be notified through calls, texts and email from PG&E about the potential shut off.

The majority of customers impacted are in Tehama and Shasta counties, but others include:

Butte County: 435 customers, 36 Medical Baseline customers

435 customers, 36 Medical Baseline customers Colusa County: 484 customers, 37 Medical Baseline customers

484 customers, 37 Medical Baseline customers Glenn County: 349 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers

349 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers Lake County: 186 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers

186 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers Napa County : 7 customers, 0 Medical Baseline Customers

: 7 customers, 0 Medical Baseline Customers Shasta County: 1,558 customers, 131 Medical Baseline customers

1,558 customers, 131 Medical Baseline customers Tehama County: 1,117 customers, 124 Medical Baseline customers

1,117 customers, 124 Medical Baseline customers Yolo County: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Grindstone Rancheria : 48 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

: 48 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers Pit River Tribes: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Conditions may change and officials are monitoring weather conditions for safety.

Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff HERE.