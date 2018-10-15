Customers who lost power during PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff in Northern California will not be compensated for losses.

According to Brandi Merlo, a media and communications representative for PG&E, the company is not offering monetary assistance because they shut off power for safety concerns due to extreme fire danger conditions.

Approximately 87,000 customers will be affected by PG&E power shutoffs starting Oct. 15. Most customers should expect to have their power restored by Monday night (Oct. 15), while some outages could last into Tuesday (Oct. 16). The company claims that this step was a last resort.

PG&E was found to be liable for fatal wildfires that occurred earlier this year in Northern California, when strong winds caused power lines to make contact, creating an electrical arc that sent molten material to the ground.

Unfortunately, customers who are experiencing outages as part of the Public Safety Power Shutoff in Northern California will not be eligible for PG&E’s Safety Net Program, which offers compensation to residential customers who have gone without power for 48 hours due to severe storm conditions.

PG&E customers who are experiencing losses can still submit a claim to try to receive reimbursement, though Merlo states that PG&E will not be providing assistance to affected customers. The following is typically eligible for compensation (necessary receipts and documents are listed in the parenthesis):

Food spoilage (Must have an itemized list of cost, with receipts. PG&E evaluates food spoilage complaints based on the recommended guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture)

Property damage (Must have detailed repair estimates and/or invoices or purchase records)

Personal injury (Must have a copy of medical records and receipts)

Lost wages (Must have verification from your employer of the amount of time that you were unable to work due to personal injury and/or payroll stubs)

Lost revenues (Must have tax records and/or bank statements, payroll records, revenue and expense statements, and sales receipts)

Miscellaneous losses (Must have hotel and restaurant receipts and car rental receipts)

Online submissions are the fastest way for PG&E to process your claim. To file a claim online you must do the following:

Complete the online form at PG&E Claims Scan and email any additional supporting documents, if requested, to ClaimDocs@pge.com Include your claim number in the subject line so that the system can easily identify your claim

You can submit your claim in several other ways as well, but online claims are processed faster than claims sent into PG&E by mail or email. All claims, especially food spoilage claims, should be made promptly to ensure that the statute of limitations applies to your case.

What’s next? Merlo explains that as of 8 a.m. on Oct. 15, weather conditions have improved. PG&E crews have begun to inspect the power lines for any necessary repairs. The company anticipates that crews will complete inspections by the end of the Oct. 15. PG&E will then begin to safely restore power to Northern California customers.

