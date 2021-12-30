'It’s pretty overwhelming' | PG&E repairing damaged lines as customers remain without power

In the wake of winter storms, PG&E has found more than 660 instances of damage that need repairing as tens of thousands of customers still have no power.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Difficult terrain and hundreds of places of damage are making PG&E’s work to restore power to tens of thousands of customers – very difficult.

Winter storms knocked out power to tens of thousands of PG&E customers in the Sierra overnight Sunday into Monday.

PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland told ABC10 News that hundreds of the utility’s workers are in the field, trying to get power restored as soon as possible.

“Some of our equipment is in more remote areas with difficult terrain, so we're having trouble getting access to our equipment to make those assessments and make those repairs,” McFarland said. “In the Sierra division, we've found 664 instances of damage to our equipment. So that's broken transformers, broken polls, wires down - and that's just what we can see.”

Some people in the Nevada Co. community of Alta Sierra are stuck in their area, with downed trees & power lines blocking roads out. @CAL_FIRE, @PGE4Me & @NevadaCountyCA crews are all working now to clear Francis Drive. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/QbTQTskWW7 — Becca Habegger (@BeccaReports) December 30, 2021

However, PG&E’s outage map shows—for many customers across the Sierra, that isn’t expected to happen until next week, if not later. And many affected areas have no power restoration ETA at all yet.

“We did send out an initial round of estimated times of information based upon the facts that we have at the moment,” McFarland said, “so those estimated times were really just estimates, wanting to let customers know what they need to do to plan. But as we get access to our equipment and we make those repairs, those estimated dates can change, and we're hoping to bring them down.”

In the hard-hit Nevada County community of Alta Sierra Thursday, more than 1,250 PG&E customers remained without power, as roads were littered with fallen trees and downed power lines.

“This is the worst snowstorm that this area’s had in the last 10 years,” Cal Fire’s Capt. Matthew Paulus told ABC10 News, “and probably the most damaging snowstorm that this community has had in the last 30 years.”

RELATED:

Paulus said some people in the Alta Sierra community are still stuck in their homes, unable to dig out because plows haven’t had access to the road thanks to fallen trees and power lines.

“There have been folks that—the generators have failed or that their propane tanks have run critically low or dry altogether, so there isn’t a source of power or heat for those folks,” Paulus said.

Cal Fire is working with PG&E and Nevada County crews to cut fallen trees and make the roads passable.

Many of the emergency responders are working long shifts while their own power is out at home. They include Nevada County road maintenance worker Kelly Moyer.

“I haven’t been home in five days,” Moyer told ABC10. “I’ve been sleeping at the county yard just because I can’t get home. We got about five, five-and-a-half feet at my house.”

RELATED:

Moyer and her colleague Augey Agostinho say they, too, have never seen winter storm damage this bad.

“My house is okay. We have power back on, but these neighborhoods are not set up to have this much snow,” Agostinho said.

Michele Langhorst lives on Francis Drive, where those crews were doing their work Thursday.

“It’s pretty overwhelming,” Langhorst said. “I have a wood stove and I have hot water, so that’s pretty much how I’ve been living.”

She has lived on that road for nearly two decades and called the winter storm and its aftermath – unprecedented.

“I haven’t had a chance to walk it, but from what I’m seeing online on Facebook, they’re saying it’s like a war or Armageddon,” Langhorst said. “That’s just what happens when you live up here. You have these freak things that happen.”

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services asks anyone with non-emergency needs to call 1-833-342-5211 and save calling 911 for emergencies.

People living in Nevada County can get the latest updates from the county – and see where shelters are by clicking here.