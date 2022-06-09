List: What areas could be impacted by rotating outages from PG&E

Here's how to find out if you could be impacted by the potential rotating outages if you're a PG&E customer.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California is facing its most daunting challenge yet to keep the power on as a record-breaking heat wave grips the state.

The call for rotating outages between the hours of 4-9 p.m. comes from the California Independent System Operator. It's meant to reduce strain on the state's power grid as California grapples with unprecedented heat.

"The good news (regarding the heat wave) is we start seeing temperatures drop to the 90s by the weekend and morning lows get back to the 60s. The bad news is we're going to increase our fire risk as thunderstorms move into the forecast next week," Woods said.

PG&E said notification will come by text, email or phone before a rotating outage happens in your area. According to the utility, the outages typically last one to two hours.

Shutoff times can be postponed or even cancelled.

PG&E's list includes the following blocks: 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 4F, 4G, 4H, 4I, 4J, 4K, 4L, 4M, 4O, 4P, 4Q, 4R, 4S, 5A, 5B, 5C, 5D, 5E, 5F, 5G, 5H, 5I, 5J, 5K, 5L, 5M, 5O, 5P, 5Q, 5R, 5S, 6A, 6B, 6C, 6D, 6E, 6F, 6G, 6H, 6I, 6J, 6K, 6L, 6M, 6O, 6P, 6Q, 6R, 6S, 7A, 7B, 7C, 7D, 7E, 7F, 7G, 7H, 7I, 7J, 7K, 7L, 7M, 7O, 7P, 7Q, 7R, 7S, 8A, 8B, 8C, 8D, 8E, 8F, 8G, 8H, 8I, 8J, 8K, 8L, 8M, 8O, 8P, 8Q, 8R, 8S.