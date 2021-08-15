39,000 PG&E customers could lose power across 16 counties due to winds, wildfire risk

The majority of those impacted by the planned blackouts would be in Shasta and Butte counties.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Portions of 16 counties could be impacted by planned blackouts from PG&E due to forecasted dry winds and wildfire risk.

PG&E is following a potential dry wind event that could start Tuesday evening. Citing wind, exceptional drought and dry vegetation, PG&E said they've started sending notice about the possible blackouts, which could impact 39,000 customers in portions of the Sierra Nevada foothills, North Coast, North Valley and North Bay mountains.

The majority of the customers impacted, about 27,000, would be in Shasta and Butte counties. However, portions of Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Napa, Plumas, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba could also be impacted.

Counties and the numbers of potentially impacted customers are available below.

Butte County: 13,841 customers, 1,366 Medical Baseline customers

Glenn County: 17 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers

17 customers, 2 Medical Baseline customers Humboldt County: 643 customers, 13 Medical Baseline customers

Lake County: 2,727 customers, 184 Medical Baseline customers

2,727 customers, 184 Medical Baseline customers Lassen County: 65 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers

Mendocino County: 239 customers, 15 Medical Baseline customers

239 customers, 15 Medical Baseline customers Napa County: 1,804 customers, 87 Medical Baseline customers

Napa County: 1,804 customers, 87 Medical Baseline customers

778 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers Shasta County: 14,027 customers, 1,239 Medical Baseline customers

Plumas County: 778 customers, 27 Medical Baseline customers

1,035 customers, 30 Medical Baseline customers Solano County: 71 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers

71 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers Sonoma County: 106 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer

106 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customer Tehama County: 2,856 customers, 219 Medical Baseline customers

Tehama County: 2,856 customers, 219 Medical Baseline customers

Trinity County: 426 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers

426 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers Yolo County: 100 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

Yolo County: 100 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

Yuba County: 531 customers, 49 Medical Baseline customers

