If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

11:21 p.m. update:

Many schools in El Dorado county will be closed Monday due to the PG&E fire prevention power outages. The El Dorado County Office of Education lists the El Dorado Union High School District, Gold Trail Union School District, Mother Lode Union School District, Placerville Union School District, and EDOCE Charter Alternative programs as planning to close its schools.

Other schools in the county could announce closures Monday morning.

11:05 p.m update:

Placerville's Mother Lode Union School District announced that Indian Creek Elementary School and Herbert Green Middle School will be closed Monday because of the power outages. The district office will also be closed.

Placerville Union School District also announced that its schools will also be closed because of the outages.

10:20 p.m. update:

PG&E says it has turned off the power to about 42,000 customers in El Dorado, Amador, and Calaveras counties due to high wind gusts and fire danger. See their Tweet for a full list of the communities effected:

As of 8:48 PM, PG&E has proactively turned off power in extreme fire-risk areas of El Dorado, Amador & Calaveras counties based on localized weather forecasts calling for wind gusts of up to 50 mph tonight into Mon. AM. Approx. 42k customers impacted. pic.twitter.com/I6OgAmfNlK — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 15, 2018

The outage includes about 6,300 customers in Placerville, 5,800 in Pollock Pines, 6,600 in Camino, and 4,400 in Pine Grove.

Check out PG&E's map for the latest on the outages.

Earlier Sunday night, PG&E turned off power in parts of Lake, Sonoma and Napa counties as part of the same safety efforts.

As of 8:03 PM, PG&E has proactively turned off power in extreme fire-risk areas of Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties based on localized weather forecasts calling for wind gusts of up to 50 mph tonight into Monday AM. Approx. 17,483 customers are impacted. https://t.co/Cr4Rqoc651 pic.twitter.com/kwJrMuRgI1 — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 15, 2018

Original Story:

Officials with Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) are warning residents in several Northern California cities about their plan to pre-emptively shut off power due to extreme fire conditions.

In an updated press release issued Sunday evening, PG&E said they will begin shutting off power to dozens of cities in nine counties, affecting nearly 70,000 customers. Officials say the shut down could start as soon as 5 p.m.

Those cities are listed as the following:

Butte County (Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Clipper Mills, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Oroville)

(Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Clipper Mills, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Oroville) Sierra County (Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City)

(Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City) Placer County (Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Weimar)

(Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Weimar) Nevada County (Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington)

(Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington) El Dorado County (Aukum, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Strawberry, Twin Bridges)

(Aukum, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Strawberry, Twin Bridges) Amador County (Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, Sutter Creek, Volcano)

(Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, Sutter Creek, Volcano) Plumas County (La Porte)

(La Porte) Calaveras County (Glencoe, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat, West Point, Wilseyville)

(Glencoe, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat, West Point, Wilseyville) Yuba County (Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Marysville, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley)

The initial shut down will be followed up with a second power shut down, affecting another 17,000 residents in the North Bay area. Those cities are listed as the following:

Lake County (Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake, Middletown)

(Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake, Middletown) Napa County (Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope Valley, Saint Helena)

(Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope Valley, Saint Helena) Sonoma County (Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa)

Officials say power will be restored by Monday night, with some outages potentially lasting into Tuesday.

Learn more about how to prepare for the threat of wildfires.

PG&E urges customers to be prepared for possible proactive power shut off for some customers in portions of the following counties: Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Yuba, Butte, Sierra, Placer, Nevada, El Dorado, Plumas, Calaveras & Amador. Check out prep tips here: https://t.co/Zt8bW6JYAa pic.twitter.com/22qyOstFaT — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 14, 2018

One more before you go ... WATCH: As the biggest fire in California history keeps blazing, firefighters hit back--with more fire. ABC10's Michael Anthony Adams joins members of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and CAL FIRE near Stonyford in Colusa County.

If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia

© 2018 KXTV