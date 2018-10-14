If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Officials with Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) are warning residents in several Northern California cities about their plan to pre-emptively shut off power due to extreme fire conditions.

In an updated press release issued Sunday evening, PG&E said they will begin shutting off power to dozens of cities in nine counties, affecting nearly 70,000 customers. Officials say the shut down could start as soon as 5 p.m.

Those cities are listed as the following:

Butte County (Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Clipper Mills, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Oroville)

(Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Clipper Mills, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Oroville) Sierra County (Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City)

(Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City) Placer County (Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Weimar)

(Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Weimar) Nevada County (Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington)

(Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington) El Dorado County (Aukum, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Strawberry, Twin Bridges)

(Aukum, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Strawberry, Twin Bridges) Amador County (Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, Sutter Creek, Volcano)

(Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, Sutter Creek, Volcano) Plumas County (La Porte)

(La Porte) Calaveras County (Glencoe, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat, West Point, Wilseyville)

(Glencoe, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat, West Point, Wilseyville) Yuba County (Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Marysville, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley)

The initial shut down will be followed up with a second power shut down, affecting another 17,000 residents in the North Bay area. Those cities are listed as the following:

Lake County (Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake, Middletown)

(Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake, Middletown) Napa County (Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope Valley, Saint Helena)

(Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope Valley, Saint Helena) Sonoma County (Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa)

Officials say power will be restored by Monday night, with some outages potentially lasting into Tuesday.

