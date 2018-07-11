If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Update: 2:40 p.m.

PG&E will not be proceeding with a plans for a Public Safety Power Shutoff in portions of eight northern California counties.

They reached the decision due to weather conditions not warranting the safety measure.

70,000 PG&E customers were notified that of the potential shutoff due to the forecasts for extreme fire danger conditions. With the shutoff canceled, customers can now expect notifications of the cancellation through automated calls, texts, and emails.

“We want to thank our customers for their understanding and for their actions in preparation of a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff. We know how much our customers rely on electric service, and we will only consider temporarily turning off power in the interest of safety and as a last resort during extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of wildfire,” said Pat Hogan, PG&E senior vice president of Electric Operations.

PG&E customers can find out find out if their home or business is in a high fire-threat area by reviewing the California Public Utilities Commission's High Fire-Threat District map or visiting here to see if a home or business is served by an electric line that could be turned off for safety.

Original Story:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Officials with Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) are putting customers on notice about another potential shut down of electricity, on Thursday, due to dangerous fire conditions.

The latest shut down, which still has not been officially set in motion, would affect residents in nine Northern California counties. Those counties are listed as the following:

Butte County

Lake County

Napa County

Nevada County

Placer County

Plumas County

Sierra County

Sonoma County

Yuba County

“We know how much our customers rely on electric service and the impacts these events can have on our customers, their families and communities. We will only consider temporarily turning off power in the interest of safety and as a last resort during extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of wildfire,” said Pat Hogan, senior vice president of Electric Operations.

ADVISORY FOR THURSDAY (11/8): Due to evolving weather & potential extreme fire danger, PG&E may proactively shutoff power for safety to some customers in parts of (counties): Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Plumas, Yuba, Sierra, Placer and Nevada. Learn more: https://t.co/n7nOiNd1ve — PG&E (@PGE4Me) November 7, 2018

According to PG&E, customers who could be affected by the power shut down may receive an automated alert via call, text or email.

Conditions that prompt a power shutdown include strong winds, very low humidity levels, critically dry vegetation and on-the-ground observations, PG&E stated in a press release.

A list of specific cities or the approximate number of affected customers has not yet been released. PG&E shut down power to nine counties in mid-October, affecting an estimated 70,000 customers.

