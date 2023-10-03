SEMICON West headed to Arizona after spending 50 years in California

SEMICON West is set to hit Arizona on a rotational basis in 2025, then 2027 and 2029, with hopes of it returning for years to follow.

PHOENIX — Arizona is in the tech spotlight. For the first time in 50 years, the Valley will welcome the largest semiconductor conference in North America. SEMICON West is set to open at the Phoenix Convention Center in 2025.

The announcement, a big win for Arizonans, means the state can expect to see more high paying jobs, and investments in technology, education and public safety.

The convention is relocating to Arizona after 50 years in California. SEMICON West is North America’s premier microelectronics exhibition and conference, which brings electronics manufacturing and design supply chain experts together.

Moving to Phoenix is a big shift in the technology industry for the event. It shows Arizona is leading the way in the nation for chip investments and suppliers. Semiconductors, are the tiny microchips in devices and appliances that we all use. They're also important for the world’s economy and national defense.

Between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Intel, there are $60 billion worth of investments in the industry in Arizona. That also adds up to thousands of jobs and companies that are in the state, supplying big producers.

The conference will start a five year annual rotation in 2025, said Patrick Ptak, with the Arizona Commerce Authority.

“It's a big deal to bring conference because as we saw with the Super Bowl and the golf tournament a few weekends ago, big events, Phoenix does very well and Arizona does well," Ptak said. "It's going to bring a lot of people here, and it's going to bring a lot of the semiconductor industry leaders from around the world here."

The Arizona Commerce Authority said several groups worked together to make sure Arizona is positioned to take advantage of semiconductor investments down the road. Ptak added that holding the conference in Phoenix, sends a signal that the industry believes Arizona is where action is happening. He said Arizona is shifting away from an economy based on growth and construction, to one based on technology and advanced manufacturing which is exploding in the state.

The conference is set to hit Arizona on a rotational basis in 2025, then 2027 and 2029, with hopes of it returning for years after that.

