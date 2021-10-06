PHOTOS: Semitruck full of beer rolls over in Wisconsin

Investigators say no one was seriously hurt, but photos show the beverages piled up in a ditch along I-94. The smashed-up suds are Leinenkugel's.

HIXTON, Wis. — A mishap on a Wisconsin highway may have provided the folks at Leinenkugel's a branding opportunity for a new beer: They could call it "Boo-Hoo Bock."

On Wednesday Wisconsin state troopers were called to a crash on I-94 crash that left a semitruck-sized pile of Leinenkugel's beer laying along the roadway.

The State Patrol said no serious injuries were reported in the morning crash, and added that the semitruck was the only vehicle involved. It happened in Jackson County near the village of Hixton, about 40 miles from Eau Claire.

Dick Leinenkugel, President and Chief Beer Merchant of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, confirmed on Twitter that the beer was indeed made by his company. He added specifically that the beers were Toasted Bock, and that the load was a "total loss."

"We will get busy brewing an additional replacement brew and apologize for any shortages in the interim," Leinenkugel promised.

The right lane was closed for cleanup and recovery after the crash. The State Patrol said it is investigating.