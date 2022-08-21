2 die in Yuba County after pickup truck tries crossing in front of oncoming train, police say

Authorities said the train honked its horn to no avail and the ultimately collided with the right side of the pickup truck.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead after trying to cross in front of an oncoming train, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened on Aug. 21 around 1 p.m. when a Black Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on a private roadway near Highway 65 at Dairy Road in Yuba County.

According to CHP, the pickup truck tried to cross an uncontrolled railroad crossing directly in front of a train. Authorities said the train honked its horn to no avail and the ultimately collided with the right side of the pickup truck. Both the driver and passenger in the pickup truck died.

The identities have not been released by the coroner's office at this time, however, authorities described them as two men, one whose identity is unknown and another as a 39-year-old Sacramento man.

The investigation is ongoing.

