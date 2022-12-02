Pilot dead in Colusa County plane crash

The crash happened near McDermott Road and the Glenn-Colusa County line in Maxwell.

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a plane crash in Colusa County.

The Colusa County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported plane crash near McDermott Road and the Glenn-Colusa County line in Maxwell just after 11 a.m.

Arriving first responders found the crash and confirmed that the pilot was dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash can call Lt. J. Ruiz at (530) 458-0200.

