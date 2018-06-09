The pilot killed when his small plane crashed Tuesday near the Palo Alto Airport with a Redding mother and her teenage daughter was identified Wednesday as a 66-year-old Placerville man.

W. John Spencer, a volunteer with Angel Flight West, was identified on the nonprofit organization's Facebook page.

"Angel Flight West is devastated and deeply saddened to share that we lost one of our volunteer pilot Angels yesterday," it wrote.

It said Spencer was flying a patient and mother from Redding to Palo Alto when his plane crashed near the Palo Alto Airport's runway.

His passengers were identified as Nancy Dellamaria, 49, and her 16-year-old daughter, Chloe King, the Associated Press reported.

The nonprofit said both mother and daughter are recovering.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of everyone on board." the organization said on Facebook.

Spencer began volunteering as a pilot for Angel Flight West in 2014 and had served over 75 families with 125 donated flights to help them get health care, it said,

The nonprofit provides free emergency medical transport to people with serious conditions who otherwise could not afford the transport.

Angel Flight West said on its Facebook page it has provided the medical transport service for 35 years and has had more than 75,000 donated flights.

Tuesday's crash was the first with an Angel Flight West passenger on board, it said.

The mother and daughter were being flown to Palo Alto from Redding because the girl was scheduled for surgery at Lucille Packard Children's Hospital, the AP reported.

The single-engine Mooney M20 was trying to land when it crashed in a pond about a quarter-mile from the airport, Palo Alto Deputy Fire Chief Geoffrey Blackshire told the AP and Record Searchlight. He said he didn't know why the plane crashed except that it was possibly related to turbulence.

He also said the airport's control tower contacted the plane to ask if they needed assistance before the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board, said the pilot was executing a go-around at Palo Alto Airport when it went down.

