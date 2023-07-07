Non-profit provides meals for cancer patients and their families in Solano County

Pink Lemonade provides comfort meals to eight cancer patients and their families throughout Solano County.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A Vacaville cancer survivor turned her diagnosis into something sweet for those going through rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

Donna Quintero has been bringing comfort to those in Solano County through her non-profit Pink Lemonade.

Quintero is in the middle of her weekly meal pickup. While she's strong now, that hasn’t always been the case.

On Mother’s Day about 15 years ago she found a lump. Testing revealed it was breast cancer.

“When life gives you lemons you make pink lemonade,” Quintero said.

She said she started the organization because she wanted to be there for those struggling as she had.

“Things were rough for us, and the meals were so helpful,” Quintero said.

So here she is paying it forward and showing up for those in her community. This time she was bringing food to an oncology nurse going through cancer for the second time.

“The people that show up that don’t even know me has been just absolutely amazing for me and my family,” Chasity Baltazar said.

Chasity was first diagnosed in her 30s with no family history of breast cancer.

“This is just kinda my corner that was supposed to be a memory of breast cancer but clearly still in my life. My husband is a firefighter, so we have the pink there, the blessed and the words of affirmation,” Baltazar said, referencing the corner in her home with all of her mementos.

Now she’s back to multiple rounds of chemo and it’s hitting her kids hard.

“I think they don’t understand, how does mom get cancer twice. And, I’m like we’re lucky 'cause mom’s still alive,” Baltazar said.

Baltazar’s family is just one of the families Pink Lemonade provides meals for every week. The organization brings enough food for the entire family for two days.

“We believe that it’s not just the individual that’s going through cancer it’s the family that goes along with them and this gives them extra time to focus on their loved one,” Quintero said.

Pink Lemonade spends at least $325 a week on food. It is currently providing comfort meals to eight cancer patients and their families throughout Solano County.

