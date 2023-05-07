Officials investigating reports of dead animals in Placer County

While Katie Ingram says this is the first for the department this year, they have been called to the area on reports of dumped and/or found live animals.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County Animal Service officials are investigating a report of a "variety of animals" found dead in rural Placer County.

The original report says there are goats, sheep and possibly other small animals piled together on Dyer Lane, northwest of Antelope.

Katie Ingram, Animal Services Manager of Placer County Animal Service, says they were notified of the dead animals early Wednesday morning after a caller reported it to the sheriff's office the day before.

ABC10 has not heard back from the Placer County Sheriff's Office after asking for more information.

While Ingram says this is the first call of its kind for the department this year, they have been called to the area on reports of seemingly dumped and/or found live animals.

An officer has been assigned to investigate the case. No additional information is available.

Anyone with information about this case or other animal-related cases in Placer County can call the Placer County Animal Service at (530) 886-5500.