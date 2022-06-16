Placer County aims to boost affordable housing with series of zoning changes

Placer County supervisors approved zoning changes which would increase "the variety and affordability of housing in the county's developed unincorporated areas."

Example video title will go here for this video

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Board of Supervisors are aiming to boost affordable housing in the county with a series of recently approved policy changes.

At Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Placer County supervisors approved zoning changes which would increase the affordability and the types of housing in the county's developed unincorporated areas.

The areas where the county is focused on for more infill development include the already developed areas in North Auburn, Penryn, New Castle, Granite Bay, Sheridan, Alpine Meadows and Northstar.

Patrick Dobbs, the county's Senior Planner, said these changes would bring the county in line with state requirements meant to address California's growing housing affordability crisis.

“The state’s approach to housing has challenged us by removing a good deal of our local regulatory authority, though we share the goal of making housing affordable to more of our community members,” said Board Chair and District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson.

During a time where the current median price of a home in Placer County is $737,800, residents are faced with housing challenges with homes becoming too expensive for most to afford.

At the Board of Supervisors meeting, Dobbs said nearly 8,570 low-income Placer County renter households do not have access to an affordable home due to the average monthly cost of rent in the county being $1,692.

Placer County says the approved changes, which go into effect on July 14, allow for new housing types including moveable tiny homes and co-housing or "cottage home" developments.

“It creates housing that’s more affordable for more of our residents and reflects a growing demand for housing options closer to transit and community amenities from so many of our community members,” said Shawna Purvines, deputy director of Placer’s Community Development Resource Agency.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9