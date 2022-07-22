2 teens killed in Placer County single-vehicle accident

CHP says the car went off the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Two teenagers died Thursday night in a single-vehicle accident in Placer County.

According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 10 p.m. on SR 193, west of Dutch Court.

When officers got to the scene, they found a white Mini Cooper had hit a tree on the north shoulder of the road and caught fire.

The driver and passenger, an 18-year-old and 16-year-old, were pronounced dead. CHP says speed appears to be a factor in the crash. The names of the two teenagers who died have not been released.