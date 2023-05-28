3 killed in Placer County crash

Investigators do not know whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the deadly crash.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An early Sunday morning crash left three Roseville men dead, officials with the California Highway Patrol's Auburn office said.

According to authorities, a 21-year-old man was driving a 2008 BMW fast around 1:50 a.m. Sunday when it hit a power pole.

The crash with the power pole caused the driver to lose control of the car, which overturned several times before coming to a rest on the shoulder, investigators say.

The crash happened on Vineyard Road just west of Cook Riolo Road in unincorporated Placer County. All three people who were inside the car, 21-year-old men from Roseville, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP says that it is unknown yet whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, but that a toxicology report from the Placer County Coroner's Office is pending.

Witnesses with information on the deadly crash can call the Auburn CHP office at 916-663-3344.

