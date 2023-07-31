3 dead after multi-car accident in Placer County

According to CHP, a Toyota went into the opposing lanes and crashed into a Kia and Subaru.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were killed after an accident along Highway 65 in Placer County.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported near Riosa Road just before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Police said a 2007 Toyota Camry was heading southbound on Highway 65 at an unknown speed while a 2022 Kia Sorrento and 2021 Subaru Forrester were heading northbound.

According to CHP, the Toyota went into the opposing lanes and crashed into the Kia and Subaru. The Toyota driver, a 53-year-old woman from Rocklin, was killed. It's not clear why the driver went into the opposing lanes.

The driver of the Subaru and the right front passenger were taken to a hospital, but both ultimately died from their injuries. Another person in the car is in critical condition at a hospital.

The Kia driver was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The identities of the victims haven't been released at this time, but authorities said the two other people killed were a 66-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man out of Marysville.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

