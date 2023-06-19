Placer County Fair celebrates 85 years

The Placer County Fair returns for its 85th year with carnival rides, tasty treats, livestock and more.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Fair returns for its 85th year with carnival rides, tasty treats, a livestock auction and more.

The fair will be from June 22-25 and is located at the @the Grounds in Roseville. From Thursday through Saturday, the fair will be open from 5-11 p.m. On Sunday, the fair will be open from 12-11 p.m.

The fair is the longest-running annual event in Placer County. It started during the Great Depression, according to Placer Valley Tourism.

“The Fair is an annual tradition for so many families and, in some cases, for a few generations,” said Kim Summers, Chief Executive Officer of @the Grounds and Placer Valley Tourism. “We’re looking forward to celebrating 85 years and starting the summer together.”

The last night of the fair will be celebrated with a fireworks show starting at 9:45 p.m.

Entertainment

This year, there are two carnival areas — one for adults and teens, and another centered toward kids.

Saturday night racing returns this year at the All-American Speedway starting at 6 p.m. People can purchase a combination ticket to the fair and races.

The fair entertainment includes The Spazmatics on Thursday, Wonder Bread 5 on Friday, Outlaw Mariachi on Saturday, and Adam Aldama and the Aces on Sunday.

“These are all top bands that bring in the crowds,” said Germane Smith, Talent Buyer for Mason Entertainment in Folsom. “The Fair has never had a lineup like this.”

Find the full fair schedule for each day HERE.

General Admission Tickets

People can automatically receive $2 off for purchasing pre-sale General Admission tickets until June 21. The General Admission prices are listed below.

Five and under: Free

Ages 6 to 11: $6

Ages 12 to 64: $10

Ages 65 and up: $8

Military: $8

Parking

Parking is $10 per day. To access the main parking lot, people can take Junction Boulevard and follow Event Center Drive. The only entrance is through the Ticket Plaza.

Find more directions to get to the fair HERE.

Watch more on ABC10: Controversy over plans for a new winery in Placer County