Possible human remains found in Foresthill

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is investigating possible human remains found Wednesday in Foresthill.

Deputies responded to Cold Springs Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 28. When they arrived, deputies found what looked to be human remains.

"We want to reassure community members we don’t believe there is any imminent threat or danger to them at this time," Placer County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office is investigating and anyone with information can call the investigations tip line at (530) 889-7853.

