VIDEO: Man arrested in Auburn for stealing wine bottle, putting store clerk in chokehold

Placer County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a disturbance at a local AM/PM on Friday morning.

AUBURN, Calif. — A male suspect was arrested this morning at an Auburn AM/PM after assaulting a store clerk and stealing a bottle of wine.

Placer County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a disturbance around 2 a.m. on August 14 at an AM/PM on Dry Creek Road.

The store's cameras recorded the incident. Video shows the suspect, identified as Michael Medley, 55, appearing to yell at and otherwise verbally attack the store clerk.

The clerk, who has not been identified, walks out of view.

This appears to upset Medley even more, as he continues to verbally accost the employee, then rips off a sign in the store window.

In the video, the viewer can see Medley leave, then storm back into the AM/PM. Medley attacks the store clerk, placing him in a stranglehold.

The clerk is able to get away from Medley, who once again walks away, grabbing a wine bottle as he leaves.

Deputies found Medley hiding in a bush outside of the store when they arrived.

However, when trying to detain Medley, the suspect would not comply with officers and became verbally aggressive.

Medley threatened to shoot and kill the deputies. As a result, a Placer County Sheriff's K-9 was used to help arrest Medley.

The suspect was charged with robbery, threats, and obstructing and resisting a peace officer.

