Placer County man killed in two-vehicle accident on SR 28 in North Tahoe

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Placer County man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle accident on State Route 28 around North Tahoe.

According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 9 a.m. on SR 28, east of Old County Road.

Their preliminary investigation shows 54-year-old Ian Tippins, of Tahoe Vista, was driving a GMC Savana west on the road when he drifted left over the double yellow lines.

The front left side of the Savana collided with the left front side of a Peterbilt tractor being driven by 59-year-old Scott Juniver, of Reno.

Tippins was pronounced dead at the scene. Juniver was uninjured.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were the cause of the accident, pending toxicology results.

Anyone who witnessed the accident can call Officer Williamson at 530-563-9200.

