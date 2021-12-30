Placer County Sheriff's Office calls off rescue operation for missing skier, Rory Angelotta

A scaled recovery operation is still planned at the Northstar Ski Resort.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The rescue operation for missing skier Rory Angelotta has turned into a recovery operation, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening.

"It has been determined there is no realistic possibility Rory has survived the severe winter conditions. A scaled response is still planned for recovery operations at the resort," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Angelotta was last recorded on Christmas around 11:30 a.m. when his ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift at Northstar Ski Resort. Deputies first got reports that the 43-year-old Truckee man was missing around 10 p.m. According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, Angelotta was supposed to meet friends for dinner, but never showed.

More than 13,000 personnel hours were committed to the rescue for over six days. It included 220 personnel from 17 different agencies and rescue organizations that braved a fierce winter storm and treacherous mountain conditions that included high winds, frigid temperatures, whiteout conditions and feet of new snow, the sheriff's office said.

"This was a difficult decision, especially for the volunteers who have worked so hard to bring Rory home. Unfortunately, it was a decision that had to be made. Our hearts go out to the family," the sheriff's office said.

