Placer County Public Health Director resigns abruptly

Placer County Health officials say Dr. Aimee Sisson will stay in her position until September 25 to help with the transition.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County Public Health Director Dr. Aimee Sisson is resigning from her position.

“Over the past seven months with Dr. Sisson’s leadership, Placer County has succeeded in limiting the spread of COVID-19, leaving us well-positioned to continue safely re-opening our economy while still taking necessary precautions,” said Placer County Executive Officer Todd Leopold in a press release.

Dr. Sisson has overseen Placer County's COVID-19 response since February. Under her leadership, the county was able to efficiently test for and detect new coronavirus cases as well as "protect first responders and focus on highly vulnerable residents," according to the press release.

She also worked to make sure schools re-opened safely for in-person instruction in the county while working with the Placer County Office of Education.

Dr. Sisson joined Placer County Public Health in October 2019 and will stay on until September 25 to help transition over her responsibilities as the county searches for her replacement.

Dr. Sisson issued the following resignation letter to DHS Director Jeff Brown on Tuesday: