Placer County extends free regional transit in North Lake Tahoe area

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Two free public transit program extensions were approved by the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

According to the county's news release, the Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit (TART), which services the eastern Placer area, will be providing public transit.

Almost $1.4 million will fund TART's on-demand service, TART Connect, which will run from Dec. 10 through April 10, 2022. The bus system will also be free.

Tart Connect's winter pilot will also include resort areas between Northstar and Kings Beach from Olympic Valley to Tahoe City. There will also be service continuation to Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

According to Placer County, over the last two years since free bus service began, there was about a 20% ridership increase in January 2020 and a 48% increase for the following month compared to the previous year.

Placer County Supervisor Cindy Gustafson said the county is doing more than anyone to address transportation needs in the Tahoe Basin.

“The continuation and expansion of free transportation services are key to helping meet our goals to reduce vehicle miles traveled in North Lake Tahoe,” Gustafson said.