Former Placer CEO won’t be charged in death of 18-year-old Anthony Williams, DA says

PLACER COUNTY, Calif — The Placer County's District Attorney's Office released a finalized review Tuesday for the deadly crash involving former county CEO Todd Leopold.

After reviewing investigative reports, audio files and bodycam footage, officials concluded there wasn't sufficient evidence to charge Leopold with the death of 18-year-old Anthony Williams, an Inderkum High School student.

Leopold was initially placed on administrative leave after admitting in May he was the driver responsible for the crash that killed Williams in March. He was later fired in June for an incident unrelated to the crash.

The report says there was no wrongful intent and no substances were involved at the time of the crash. ABC10 has requested the report.

The Placer County DA's Office says the case is subject to reexamination if additional evidence comes up.

Leopold will remain terminated from his position despite the findings of the investigation.

