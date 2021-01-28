Placer County Sheriff searching for missing man

Placer County Sheriff's deputies got a call around midnight on Thursday about a man stuck in his car. When deputies arrived, the man was gone.

Placer County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing man whose car got stuck on the road near Foresthill.

Deputies got a call around midnight on Thursday about a person in distress after their car got stuck at mile marker 19 off of Mosquito Ridge Road. The caller said the person stuck was David Glenn Deshon, 69.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived at the car, Deshon was not there. They noticed another set of tire tracks, which show that Deshon could have been picked up by another car. Deshon lives in the area, but when deputies went to his home, he was not there, according to the sheriff's office.

Due to the amount of snow and steep and mountainous terrain in the area, deputies found it difficult to search for Deshon. The Placer County Air Ops Unit will help continue the search when the weather improves in the area.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office describes Deshon as a six-foot-tall white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing about 175 pounds.

Placer County Sheriff is asking anyone with information on where Deshon might be to call them immediately at 530-889-7830.

