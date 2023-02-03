Placer County sheriffs warn residents to stop cutting power lines

Officials warn this is an 'extremely serious' safety concern with all the portable generators that are being utilized.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to stop cutting power lines as it can result in serious injuries and even death.

According to the sheriff's office, PG&E informed them that residents around Placer County are taking independent action by cutting power lines themselves.

Officials warn this is an 'extremely serious' safety concern with all the portable generators that are being utilized. This could create back feeding into PG&E lines and can result in death and also put crews in danger, the sheriff's office says.

"As we prepare for emergencies that can arise during weather events, we communicate with our county partners to ensure we are in sync should any catastrophic incident occur," the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

This all comes after Placer County officials announced Friday the area is in a state of emergency due to the impacts from the ongoing winter storms.

