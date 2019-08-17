TRUCKEE, Calif. — Two people in Truckee are breathing a sigh of a relief after a Placer County deputy helped get a bear out of their home.

Early on Friday morning, deputies were told about a bear that made its way inside a Truckee home with people inside.

Authorities said a teenager had called 911 while he and his friend tried to keep their bedroom door closed against a bear that was trying open it.

An arriving deputy noticed the bear inside the home and was able to talk to the homeowner through an upstairs window. Ultimately, the deputy would open the front door of the home to let the bear out.

The bear came out, but it stayed in the driveway until the deputy fired a bear round that the sheriffs office said was able to shoo the bear away from the area.

Authorities said the bear had gotten into the home through an unlocked garage door that then closed behind it.

Placer County Sheriffs Department

According to the sheriffs department, they've seen a lot of bear-related calls in the Tahoe Area in the past couple of weeks. They are reminding home owners and visitors to lock the doors on their homes and cars and keep food out of their cars.

